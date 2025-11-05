ERFA Hails GFA President For ‘Power To The Youth’ Initiative

Kurt Okraku (L) and ERFA Chairman pose with the trophy

The Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA) has lauded Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and the Executive Council for their visionary ‘Power to the Youth’ initiative, following the region’s historic victory in the maiden MTN Elite U19 Championship.

In a statement signed by ERFA Chairman, Lindford Boadu Asamoah, the Association described the triumph as a direct result of President Simeon-Okraku’s bold vision to transform youth football in Ghana through structured opportunities and nationwide talent development programmes.

“This remarkable achievement is a direct reflection of the GFA President, Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku’s visionary initiative — ‘Power to the Youth’, which continues to empower young footballers across the country with opportunities to showcase their talent and gain national recognition,” the statement read.

“The success of the Eastern Region Under-19 Team stands as a testament to the effectiveness of this youth-centered policy.”

ERFA extended profound appreciation to the GFA President, the Executive Council, and the Planning and Organising Committee for their exemplary leadership and the successful organisation of what it described as a “landmark tournament.”

“Their commitment to youth football development remains a great motivation to all Regional Football Associations,” it added.

The Association also commended Division Two clubs and coaches in the Eastern Region for their vital role in identifying and nurturing the young talents who represented the region with distinction.

“We warmly congratulate the players, technical team, and management committee of the Eastern Region Under-19 Team for their outstanding performance, discipline, and teamwork which culminated in lifting the trophy for the first time in history, making the entire region proud,” Mr. Asamoah stated.

ERFA further acknowledged the spirit of sportsmanship exhibited by all participating regions, with a special mention of the Brong Ahafo Region, the runners-up, for their impressive performance throughout the competition.

The statement also expressed gratitude to ERFA members, supporters, and well-wishers for their unwavering belief in the team and contributions to the region’s success.

“Your continuous support remains the driving force behind our achievements,” the statement noted.

BY Wletsu Ransford