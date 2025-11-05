Sir David Beckham Knighted For Services To Football, British Society

David Beckham being knighted by King Charles III

Former England captain David Beckham has been formally knighted by King Charles III for his outstanding services to football and British society.

The 50-year-old, who was named in the King’s Birthday Honours list earlier this year, received the honour during an investiture ceremony held in Berkshire on Tuesday.

Beckham, a global football icon, earned 115 caps for England and captained the Three Lions for six years between 2000 and 2006. He represented the country in three FIFA World Cups and two European Championships.

A product of Manchester United’s academy, Beckham rose to fame as part of the club’s celebrated Class of ’92, spending 11 years in the first team before moving to Real Madrid in 2003 for £25 million.

He later played for LA Galaxy, had loan spells at AC Milan, and concluded his illustrious career with Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

Beyond football, Beckham’s influence extends well into public life. He played a pivotal role in London’s successful bid for the 2012 Olympics and has served as a UNICEF ambassador since 2005, launching the 7 Fund in 2015 to support vulnerable children worldwide.

In 2024, he became an ambassador for the King’s Foundation, supporting educational initiatives and programmes that promote young people’s connection with nature.

Beckham also maintains deep ties to the sport through ownership roles — he is part-owner of Salford City alongside former Manchester United teammates and co-owner of Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer.

His knighthood cements his legacy as one of England’s most celebrated athletes and public figures, whose impact resonates both on and off the field.