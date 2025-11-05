GFA To Organise Testimonial Match For Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced plans to organise a testimonial match in honour of legendary Ghanaian striker and former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, to celebrate his illustrious career and immense contribution to Ghanaian football.

The FA, in collaboration with Gyan, will release further details of the event in due course. The testimonial is expected to serve as a fitting tribute to a player whose name has become synonymous with Ghana’s football history.

Affectionately called “Baby Jet,” Gyan remains Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances for the national team. He also holds the record as Africa’s highest goal scorer in FIFA World Cup history, netting six goals across three tournaments — Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, and Brazil 2014.

Gyan’s professional career began with Liberty Professionals in Ghana before he moved abroad to Udinese in Italy, later enjoying spells at Modena, Rennes, and Sunderland in the English Premier League.

He went on to achieve superstar status in Asia and the Middle East, starring for Al Ain and Al Ahli in the United Arab Emirates, Shanghai SIPG in China, and Kayserispor in Turkey, before ending his career with Legon Cities FC in Ghana.

Through his talent, leadership, and charisma, Asamoah Gyan has left an indelible mark on both Ghanaian and African football. The upcoming testimonial promises to be a memorable celebration of a career that inspired millions across the continent.

BY Wletsu Ransford