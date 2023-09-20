We’re Not Disenfranchising Eligible Voters– EC Boss

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, has denied accusations of voter disenfranchisement due to limited voter registration.

During a press conference, Mensa stated that claims of disenfranchisement due to registering at district offices were false and noted that it is not in the Commission’s interest to disenfranchise eligible voters.

She added that the EC is working around the clock to ensure that every eligible voter registers with ease.

Ms Mensa further noted that Ghana has a register that captures 55% of the national population, which meets international best practices.

She also stated that the current registration exercise is an update of the register, which will not be the only registration before the 2024 election.

“The Commission will institute continuous registration in all district offices nationwide in 2024 for a considerable length of time to ensure an inclusive and participatory registration process.”

Mensa explained that the current circumstances made it impossible to register voters on an electoral basis, but if the C. I before Parliament was passed, registration would have been possible throughout the country on any day of their choice.

“We would have had some six months this year to register voters at any time of their choice in our district offices throughout the country.”

By Vincent Kubi