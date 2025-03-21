We’re Not Funding Founder’s Lifestyle- Bills Micro Credit

Richard Nii Armah Quaye

Ahead of the 40th birthday celebration of Founder and Board Chairman of Bills Micro Credit, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, management of the company has distanced itself from rumours suggesting that it is funding his lavish lifestyle.

In a statement sighted by DGN, Bills Micro Credit Limited unequivocally stated that the company, as a distinct legal entity, operates independently from the personal acquisitions, financial decisions, and activities of its Board Chairman, Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

The statement further emphasized that Richard Nii Armah Quaye is not the CEO of Bills Micro Credit Limited, announcing that Romeo Richlove Kweku Seshie, is the Chief Executive Officer and the company has a management team overseeing all operational and financial matters.

“Recent public discussions have linked Mr. Quaye’s personal affairs, including his birthday celebrations, to Bills Micro Credit Limited. While the company extends its good wishes to him as its Founder, Chairman, and Majority Shareholder, we categorically affirm that Bills Micro Credit Limited has not funded, sponsored, or facilitated any of his events or acquisitions” the statement by management read.

The statement further added that Bills Micro Credit Limited remains committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, transparency, independence, and financial integrity.

“Any actions or transactions undertaken by Mr. Quaye in his capacity are entirely separate from the operations, financial dealings, and obligations of the company” the statement added.

Prior to this, the successful businessman on Thursday, March 13, captured the public’s attention after acquiring for himself a custom-branded private jet and a high-end Bugatti Chiron to mark his 40th birthday.

He shared a post to reveal the private jet which was inscribed with his initials, RNAQ, and captioned the post “…and I got myself a jet too #RNAQ40,”.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke