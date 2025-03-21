Chelsea Secure Double Signing Of Sporting Midfielders

Dario Essugo

Chelsea have completed the signings of Sporting CP midfielders Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo for a combined fee of approximately £62.4 million, the Portuguese club has confirmed.

Quenda, a 17-year-old winger, will join Chelsea for up to £44 million but will remain at Sporting until the end of the 2025-26 season. The highly rated teenager made his Champions League debut this season and has already broken into Sporting’s first team.

Meanwhile, Essugo, a 20-year-old defensive midfielder, will move to Stamford Bridge this summer after completing his loan spell at Las Palmas. His transfer fee is reported to be £18.4 million. Despite his strong performances in Spain, he has also received two red cards in his last four games.

While Quenda will stay in Portugal for further development, Essugo could link up with Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca’s squad for the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup this summer in the United States.

The duo are the latest additions to Chelsea’s growing roster of young talent, with the club already securing two other 17-year-olds ahead of the summer transfer window.