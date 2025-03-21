Guide Sports Xtra Team Discuss Black Stars Preparations

As the Black Stars gear up for their crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying match today, Guide Sports Xtra host Ben Osei Bonsu (BOB) and sports analyst, Stephen Kwaku Asare (V-Pawa) discussed preparations so far.

During the discussion, V Pawa delved into the team’s preparations and the key factors that could determine their performance.

“We must go through the pain of watching the AFCON (in Morocco) on TV because our beloved Black Stars will not be there,” said V Pawa, referring to Ghana’s failure to qualify for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. “We must ensure that we don’t add salt to injury by not qualifying for the World Cup,” he added.

He highlighted the involvement of the current government’s administration, including the Sports Minister, in ensuring the team is well-supported, noting the importance of adding a psychologist to the technical team to help address any lingering psychological issues that may have affected the team’s previous performances.

However, V Pawa emphasized the need for the players to show maturity and unity, rallying behind the team’s captain and focusing on the national agenda.

“As the team prepares for their first match in Accra, the spotlight will be on the technical team’s decisions, particularly in the goalkeeping department and the deployment of key players like Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams. The experts believe the coach’s ability to adapt and get the best out of these players will be crucial to the team’s success,” he added.

Ahead of the pre-match conference, fans and analysts alike will be eager to hear the team’s strategies and the players’ mindset as they aim to secure a spot in the World Cup. The Black Stars’ performance in these crucial qualifiers will undoubtedly be a defining moment in their quest to return to the global stage.

