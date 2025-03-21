Mahama Visits Black Stars Ahead Of World Cup Qualifiers

President Mahama in a group photograph with Black Stars players and management

President John Dramani Mahama paid a morale-boosting visit to the Black Stars on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at the Accra Sports Stadium as they prepared for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Accompanied by key figures such as Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Iddi Adams, Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, and Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, Dr. Randy Abbey, President Mahama encouraged the team to give their best and make Ghana proud. Other notable attendees included National Sports Authority Director General, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, and former Black Stars captains Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan.

Addressing the players, President Mahama emphasized the importance of discipline, hard work, and unity, stressing that these values are essential for success in football and beyond. His visit aimed at boosting the team’s motivation ahead of their upcoming matches.

The Black Stars will take on Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, before traveling to Morocco to face Madagascar on March 24, 2025. The team, along with coaches and officials, expressed their gratitude for the President’s support as they aim to secure vital wins in the qualifiers.

By Wletsu Ransford