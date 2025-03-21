Ghana Police Updates Regional Sports Security Officers

The Ghana Police Service has announced changes to its Regional Sports Security Officers (RSSOs) following the appointment of a new Inspector General of Police. This update, communicated in a letter signed by the Director-General of Administration, COP Paul Manly Awini, is part of an ongoing restructuring within the service.

ASP Windfred Kofi Drekey has been appointed as the new RSSO for the Greater Accra Region, replacing DSP Raymond Dorkeno. In the Central Region, ASP Edward Kelvin Nyewan takes over from ASP Aboagye Frimpong. These changes are expected to improve security coordination at sports venues nationwide, ensuring a safer environment for football matches and other sporting events.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has acknowledged the update and expressed its commitment to working closely with the newly appointed officers to maintain safety and security standards at all football events.

By Wletsu Ransford