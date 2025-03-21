Miss Kidi Season 5 Audition Kicks Off Tomorrow

Past winners of the event

The stage is set for this year’s edition of the prestigious Miss Kidi Ghana season 5, which will take place this Saturday at the Wesley Towers, Accra.

The juvenile pageant is designed for young girls between ages 7 and 12, who are expected to represent their respective regions for ten weeks.

Organisers of the event, ASKOF Productions Limited have confirmed that the much anticipated kids reality show will air on Accra-based CTV live every Sunday from 3pm – 5pm.

“The stage is set for this Saturday’s audition; it has been an amazing five-year journey, where we have equipped young girls with good public speaking skills,” said the organisers.

The kids’ reality show has proven to be a perfect avenue where participants research on their various regions as well as embark on weekly tasks aimed at unearthing their hidden talents.

At stake for winners are international trips.