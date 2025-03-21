‘I Don’t Do Music To Compete Or Win’

Gyakie

Ghanaian music sensation, Gyakie, has finally addressed the long silence surrounding her music releases, assuring fans that her absence is intentional and purposeful.

The ‘Forever’ hitmaker said in an emotional Facebook post that she makes music to give her listeners something meaningful rather than to compete or win awards.

She emphasised her dedication to creating soulful and powerful music by writing, “I haven’t released music because I don’t do this to compete or win but rather to genuinely give what I have.”

The singer also revealed that her creative process includes moments of retreat, allowing her to compose songs that relate emotionally with audiences.

“I go into my shells so I can give you music that feeds into your soul,” she stated.

Gyakie informed her myriad fans that her voice is still heard through her songs even when she is not physically present in the public eye.

She encouraged her fans to continue streaming her music, saying, “Even if I may not be in front of you in person, I feel like my voice is always in your ears, and that makes me happy.”

In an exciting revelation, she announced that her upcoming album will be released soon. Although she did not disclose a release date, the announcement has left fans eagerly anticipating what’s next from the talented songstress.

Gyakie has been making waves in the African music industry, gaining recognition for her exceptional talent and unique sound.

She is one of the leading female artistes in Ghana making strides and crossing borders in the music space.

She featured on a track by Major League DJz, one of the biggest Amapiano acts on the continent.

Gyakie also featured on ‘Mass Country,’ which was released posthumously after AKA’s tragic shooting, and featured songs from AKA with Nasty C, Khuli Chana, Nadia Nakai and other big names in the South African music scene.