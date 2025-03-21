15 Officials To Visit Ghana For NYSCA 2025

Author Ralph Antwi

Fifteen officials and dignitaries from the United States and the Bahamas, including Johnny Ford, the Founder of the World Conference of Mayors, will be visiting Ghana for this year’s edition of an event dubbed ‘National Youth Shakers Conclave & Awards (NYSCA) 2025 – Ghana Edition’.

The Mayor of Prichard, Alabama, and President of the World Conference of Mayors, Jimmie Gardner, is also anticipated to attend.

NYSCA is conducted annually in various countries around the globe and concludes with the Global Youth Shakers Conclave & Awards (GYSCA).

This year’s event in Ghana, which is on the theme: “Appreciation, Legacy and Succession,” will be held on March 29 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

According to the awards organisers, an exclusive breakfast meeting will take place from 9am to 1pm and the national banquet will also take place from 6pm to 9pm.

Change makers from all the 16 regions who will be honoured at the event will be invited to the Global Edition, which will take place in Texas, USA on November 29.

Speakers at this year’s historic Conclave and Awards are Dr. Abu Bako, Johnny Ford, Jimmie Gardner, Dr. Willie Snead, Nadine Lowe, Dr. Melisa Hall, and Author Ralph Antwi.

NYSCA 2025 is hosted by Author Ralph Antwi and the Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations. Other African countries joining countries in America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East to host NYSCA 2025 are Nigeria, Namibia, and South Africa.