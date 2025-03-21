Kumasi Dumsor: ‘Provide Solutions Not Rhetoric’

Collins Adomako, John Abdulai Jinapor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako, has urged the Energy Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor, to present practical solutions to the persistent power outages in Kumasi rather than engaging in rhetoric.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, March 19, during the debate on the 2025 Budget Statement, Mr. Adomako expressed disappointment at the minister’s failure to outline clear measures to resolve the worsening electricity crisis in the Ashanti Region.

He argued that businesses and households continue to suffer, and mere speeches would not alleviate their struggles.

Mr. Adomako emphasised that even the Energy Minister himself had recently acknowledged the severity of the power situation in the region.

“During the visit of the Minister himself (Energy Minister), he had cause to complain about the power situation in the Ashanti Region.

“So I was hoping that when the Energy Minister was on his feet debating, he would have sympathised with the businessmen whose cost of business has gone up and give concrete solutions to resolve the problem, but he failed,” he stated.

His remarks underscored the frustration of many residents and business owners who have endured prolonged and erratic power cuts, commonly referred to as ‘dumsor.’

The MP stressed that Kumasi, as a major economic hub, could not afford to operate under such unreliable power conditions.

He called on the Energy Minister to prioritise the needs of the people by implementing immediate and sustainable measures to stabilise the electricity supply.

He also questioned why, despite numerous assurances, the government had not been able to put in place effective interventions to address the issue comprehensively.

According to him, businesses are struggling due to increased operational costs caused by the erratic power supply, and this is negatively affecting the local economy.