Tampuli Counts Blessings Of Gold-For-Oil

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Gushegu Constituency and former Deputy Minister for Transport, Hassan Tampuli, has credited the Gold-for-Oil policy introduced by the previous Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia administration for the current stability in petroleum prices.

Speaking during the debate on the 2025 budget in Parliament on Wednesday, March 19, he argued that the initiative played a crucial role in reducing fuel costs for Ghanaians.

Mr. Tampuli highlighted that before the implementation of the policy in 2022, fuel prices had surged to GH¢23 per litre, placing a significant financial burden on consumers.

However, he explained that with the intervention of the Gold-for-Oil policy, there was a remarkable drop in prices, with petroleum products now retailing between GH¢13 and GH¢14 per litre, depending on the product.

“The Gold-for-Oil programme has been one of the main reasons why we still have this stability in the price of petroleum products. At some point in 2022, Mr. Speaker, prices had gone up to GH¢23 per litre, and by the singular intervention of Gold-for-Oil, we have seen a remarkable drop in the prices all the way to GH¢13, and currently, we are hovering around GH¢13 and GH¢14, depending on the product you are buying,” he stated.

He, therefore, urged the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to acknowledge the positive impact of the policy and commend the previous administration for implementing a measure that continues to benefit Ghanaians.