We’re Ready For Live Broadcast Of Ambulance Trial- AG Office

A Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tua Yeboah, has affirmed that the Office of the Attorney General fully backs the petition by the first accused in the ambulance trial, Cassiel Ato Forson, to have the proceedings televised.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who also serves as the Minority Leader in Parliament, has formally requested the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, to allow for a live broadcast of the ongoing ambulance trial. This move is aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability, and fostering fairness to facilitate a just resolution for all involved parties.

In response to this request, Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tua Yeboah expressed the Attorney General’s Office’s endorsement of the demand when speaking with GHOne TV. He emphasized the office’s commitment to principles of transparency, accountability, and openness in legal proceedings.

Yeboah further explained, “If the first accused person decides that this matter be telecast live on TV and the CJ is minded to grant the same, we have no objection.”

He highlighted the benefits of broadcasting such high-profile cases, citing the importance of dispelling misinformation and enhancing public understanding of the judicial process.

Moreover, Yeboah advocated for daily hearings to accelerate the adjudication process if the live broadcast is approved. By endorsing this proactive approach, the Attorney General’s Office aims to streamline the trial proceedings and ensure timely resolution while upholding the standards of due process and justice.

As the Ambulance trial takes center stage with calls for increased transparency and efficiency, the collaborative efforts between the prosecution and the defense to promote openness in the legal proceedings signify a significant step towards enhancing public confidence in the judicial system.

By Vincent Kubi