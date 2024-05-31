Tamale Man Arrested For Possessing Two SMG Rifles

Police have arrested suspect Imarana Abdulai Gomda in Tamale in the Northern Region for possession of firearms and ammunition without lawful authority.

The suspect was apprehended at the Datoyili barrier in Tamale on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Upon searching the individual, the police recovered two SMG rifles, six rounds of 9MM ammunition, and two empty magazines.

According to the police statement, the suspect is currently in custody and is assisting with the ongoing investigations.

“The arrest of this individual is a testament to the hard work and vigilance of our police force,” said a spokesperson for the Ghana Police Service. “We will continue to take a strong stance against the illegal possession of firearms and ensure the safety of our communities.”

The public is urged to report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station.

The Ghana Police Service remains committed to upholding the law and maintaining peace and security throughout the country.

By Vincent Kubi