President Nana Akufo- Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that Ghana remains in an uncharted territory in its fight against coronavirus.

“We are still very much in uncharted territory,” he said, saying Government’s efforts to defeat the virus will remain constant.

The truth is that this will be a long war, he said about the Covid-19 fight in Ghana.

By Melvin Tarlue