Nana Extends Ban On Public Gatherings By 2 Weeks

President Nana Akufo Addo has by an executive instrument extended the ban on public gatherings by additional two weeks.

He says the decision was taken after extensive consultations with key stakeholders including Christian bodies, Muslims, Students and media .

According to him, there was consensus doing the meetings to maintain the ban until the country is able to contain the virus to an extent.

He said the virus has affected the daily life of the nation and exposed the weakness of its health system.

By Melvin Tarlue