Wesley Girls’ Court Case: MPRC Calls For Restraint

Ustaz Burhanu Deen Babali (right) and Sheikh Mohammed Ridwan Kudibawasaba

The Muslim Peace and Reconciliation Committee (MPRC), operating under the Office of the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, has urged the Muslim community to remain calm following a court ruling directing Wesley Girls’ High School to respond to a lawsuit filed against the school’s administration.

In a public statement signed by its Secretary, Ustaz Burhanu Deen Babali, the Committee appealed to Muslims and the general public to respect the ongoing judicial process and avoid any actions that could heighten tensions.

The MPRC reminded the Muslim community of the importance of upholding the rule of law, stressing that court decisions must be respected at all times. The Committee also advised Muslims to observe the regulations and bylaws of educational and public institutions to help maintain peace and order.

The statement further encouraged Islamic institutions across the country to pursue excellence and align their operations with international standards. According to the Committee, strong and reputable Muslim-led institutions not only reflect Islamic values and ethics, but also serve as models that inspire progress in their communities.

The MPRC called on Muslims to continue championing peace, dialogue, and coexistence while working toward building a brighter future for the next generation.

“May Allah guide us all onto the right path,” the Committee added.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi