Western GBA Salute New Officers

Walker (right) in a handshake with the new GBA president, Abraham Neequaye

The President of the Western and Central Regional branch of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Twintoh Walker, has congratulated the newly-elected National Executive members of the GBA into office to begin a new four-year term.

The election, which took place about a week ago, saw Abraham Kotey Neequaye being elected as the new President of GBA.

Walker however, praised the immediate past executive members led by Peter Zwenes, for steering the affairs of the association for the past four years and the successful organisation of the congress which elected the new officers.

Walker said he has confidence in the new officers and was ready to work with them to help improve boxing promotions in the two regions.

He urged the new executives not to focus on developing the sports in Accra alone, but extend their assistance to other regions with boxing rings and other equipment in order to sustain and stabilise the sport in all the regions.

“I want the new executives to help revive the sports in the other regions since the talents of boxing abound throughout the country,” he added.

He said the Amateur Boxing Federation in the Western and Central regions also needed to be revived for the regions to continue with the Amateur Boxing League for the communities, security services, schools and colleges.

He paid tribute to Moses Foh Amoaning, a former GBA President, for setting up and championing the GBA regional outreach programme during his reign, which was successfully continued by Peter Zwenes.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi