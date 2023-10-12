Western Gospel Awards Slated For Nov. 19

Pastor Joe Beechem

Prolific GH, organisers of Western Gospel Awards, have announced that the third edition of the awards will come off on November 19, 2023 at the Word of Life Assemblies of God Church at Anaji in Takoradi.

Awarding gospel artistes of Western Region descent, the awards aims to reward talents who are propagating the gospel of God through music in 21 categories.

“Through this event, we aspire to achieve the vision of building a massive social and spiritual movement and community for all people across the country and beyond for the Gospel using music, consequently producing personal conversions, communal cohesion, social justice, and cultural renewal in the Western, Western North regions and the world to ultimately make a positive difference,” organisers revealed.

“The Western Gospel Awards is designed to recognise and appreciate Gospel/Christian music originating from the Western and Western North regions’ artistes. In the long run, we aspire to foster quality works from these artistes through the awards system and event,” they added.

With the red carpet starting at 5pm and main event at 7pm, the awards ceremony will be hosted by celebrated media personalities Nana Quasi-Wusu, popularly known as PM, and Matilda Youpele, also known as Akosua Tilly, with performances from legendary Pastor Joe Beecham, Akesse Brempong, Perez Musik, Rev. Amy Newman, SK Frimpong, Yvonne Menz, Ruger Quarm, KDM among others.

The third edition of the Western Gospel Awards will be aired live on selected radio stations in Western Region, social media platforms of Western Gospel Awards, as well as some selected TV stations in the country.