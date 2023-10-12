Bessa Simons Elected MUSIGA President

Bessa Simons

Celebrated highlife musician, Bessa Simons, on Tuesday, October 10 emerged as the new president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

Voters used their right to vote in large numbers during the election, which took place in each of the 16 regions of the country.

Bessa Simons, who had been acting as MUSIGA’s president since Bice Osei Kuffour’s resignation, got 324 votes in the election, which was administered by the Electoral Commission (EC), defeating Ras Caleb, who gained 66 votes.

After being postponed four times, the successful election brings new optimism for the organisation’s peace and unity as it promotes the welfare and success of Ghanaian music and its artistes.

A time of innovation and expansion for the organisation and the Ghanaian music industry as a whole is anticipated to begin with Bessa’s victory and term.

Just a few weeks before the election, Bessa Simons informed BEATWAVES that if elected president, his management team, which consists of result-driven experts from a variety of professions, will launch the union’s line-up projects.

He promised to put forth endless effort to establish the image, pride, and dignity of the union and also improve Ghanaians’ unfavourable perceptions about musicians.

Tuesday’s election, which saw participation from MUSIGA members across the country, brought several other executives into power, including Thomas Yawson as first vice-president, Abena Ruthy as second vice-president and SK Agyemang as general secretary.

The rest are Eddie Eyison as national treasurer, Gifty Ghansah as national welfare officer, and Chizzy Wailer as national organiser.

By George Clifford Owusu