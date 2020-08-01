Western North Regional Minister Supports Mother Of Quadruplets

Western North Regional Minister, Kingsely Aboagye Gyedu has presented items worth GHC7000 to the 25-year old farmer who delivered quadruplets at the Bibiani Government Hospital in the Western North Region.

The items included boxes of soap, washing powder, baby diapers, wipes, toilet rolls, clothes and cash of GHC5000.

The Regional Minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, presented the items to the mother, Princess Ayiemah, at the Bibiani Government Hospital, accompanied by Alfred Amoah, Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive.

Mr Aboagye Gyedu said the gesture was a support from President Akufo-Addo, who upon hearing the historic and good news, decided to help.

He said the President received the message with joy and he directed him to present the items to help save the lactating mother from any hardship as she had been blessed with the babies.

Daniel Kofi Aboagye, the husband of Ayiemah, who received the items on behalf of his wife and the entire family, thanked President Akufo-Addo and the Regional Minister for the support and said the gesture would go a long way to lessen the burden in the feeding and clothing the babies.

Ayiemah, a farmer at Kwao-krom, a community near Sefwi Chirano in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality, told the Ghana News Agency that a scan conducted during her pregnancy revealed she was carrying the four babies, hence she was aware she would deliver quadruplets.

She, however, expressed concern that it would be difficult for her to take good care of the babies since she did not earn much from her farming activities.

She thanked the President for the gesture and appealed to non-governmental organisations and philanthropists to support her to take good care of the children.