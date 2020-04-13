Western Region 1st Covid-19 Case Traced To Chinese

The Western Region has recorded its first case of coronavirus.

According to the Regional minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the case was recorded on Sunday 12th April.

He says the confirmed case in question involves a Chinese foreign national, who arrived in Ghana on Saturday 21st March, 2020 and was in self-isolation for the mandatory period of 14 days.

“Though he showed no symptoms of the virus, the medical team took his sample for testing on 8th April, 2020 to confirm his status; which unfortunately tested positive on the 12th of April, 2020,” the Minister explained in a statement.

“The said Chinese is one of six Chinese and 32 Ghanaians working at Coastal Quarry located near Anto in the Shama District,” he said.

He added that a combined team of medical and security personnel is currently at work at the site.

“It is understandable but also regrettable that in times like these, there will be lots of misinformation and false news carried through social media which unfortunately filter into the mainstream media.”

“It is therefore imperative that the facts concerning any confirmed or suspected case are checked from the Health Authorities before putting it in the public domain,” him stated.

“I am therefore appealing to the public to remain calm, and all those who might have come into contact with personnel of this company, to cooperate with the medical team for expedited contact tracing in order to curb the spread of the virus.”

“From the lesson learnt (i.e. absence of symptoms of the virus and testing positive after the 14-day isolation period), all MMDCEs and Public Health Emergency Management Committees should ensure that all persons released, without testing, after their 14-day self -isolation or mandatory quarantine at the various places are brought back for testing.”

He called Chiefs and the people of the Western Region to remain vigilant and to cooperate with the Health and Security Personnel to ensure that the virus does not get out of hand in the Western Region.

“I must add that, all recreational centres are out of bounds to the members of the public in furtherance of the ban on social gatherings.”

“The security agencies should therefore, be hard on this,” he added.

By Melvin Tarlue