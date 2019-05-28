Western Set To ‘Awaken’ Sports

Wilson Arthur



The stage is set for the maiden Western Regional Sport Committee (WRSC) workshop scheduled for this Friday in Sekondi, Wilson Arthur, chairman of the committee has said.

Themed ‘Awakening the sport economy of Western Region’, the colloquium seeks to steer sports development I the region.

It also seeks to roll out a five-year sports development plan that would be crafted to achieve the vision of making Western Region the best sports region in Ghana.

Experienced Marketing and sports consultant, Magnus Rex Danquah is expected to deliver the keynote address and would be chaired by Nana Kohima Nketsia V with Hon Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah as host.

Arthur, who is also the Wasa East DCE said in an interview “We will be the first region to operationalize 2016 Sports Act 934 fully

“What we need most is to assume responsibility of making our sports work rather than waiting for help, expecting help and complaining for help.’’

He added “We got Essipon Stadium in 2008 and have allowed this investment to rot. Now we need more government resources to fix it and sit aloof again for it to rot. We need interventions and credibility to attract resources and opportunities to develop our sports economy.

“I’m leaning heavily on my experiences of brokering sponsorship for Kotoko (current running MTN deal was my work as well as the GN Bank DOL sponsorship). I’m doing all possible to impact. Identity creatives are in place now.

“We hope we would operationalize the 45 rooms hotel rooms available at Essipon Stadium and also the Restaurant, Sports Wellness place and Clinic, Sports Training school of excellence to produce the coaches and referees for the districts and Ghana and beyond, an event management company to help bring back fans to the stadium et al.”

The Six Subcommittees are Enhancing Sport Professionalism and Career Counseling, Technical Development and Distict Sport organization, Schools and Colleges Sports, Sport Business development , Infrastructure Development and Management Services and Regional Sport Organization and Financing.

Arthur is also the bankroller of Mighty Royals now rebranded as Skyy FC. He scouted across Districts for best talents that qualified the team to Division One in record one season, remaining unbeaten throughout the campaign.

He has succeeded in building a standard mini stadium with FIFA standard grass pitch, fenced with changing rooms and 500 seater VIP stand and 500 seater popular stand.

