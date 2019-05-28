You’ll Go If You Can’t Provide Good Service – Amewu Warns PDS

John Peter Amewu

Minister of Energy, John Peter Amewu has warned management of Power Distribution Services (PDS) that the Government of Ghana would terminate its contract if it fails to provide good services to Ghanaians.

According to him, the government introduced the PDS to change the system.

He said ‘’so if they are not able to change the system we as well as ask them to leave. We are not bringing them into this system to continue to add to the existing malpractice and nonsense that we have [in the system], that is not the reason why we brought them’’.

The Sector Minister announced this when he stormed Odumase – Krobo on Monday, May 27, 2019, to visit the affected residents whose houses or offices were disconnected.

He also paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and the family who lost their 14-year-old son, Thomas Partey, who was hit by a stray bullet after security officers fired shots to dispel residents who were demonstrating against the disconnection.

He expressed that “I support the people of Krobo Odumase 100% for demanding their rights because I will not tolerate such nonsense.

He added that “If you are billing somebody on a wrong meter, of course, you [consumers] have every justification to demand the right thing to be done.”

He noted that “I have seen it [bill], the bill is not working and you have given me money to pay and I have every right to query the authorities that are responsible’’.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Odumase – Krobo