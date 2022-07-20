Where Is Mills Autopsy Report- Koku Anyidoho Fires Ex-President’s Brother

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, Samuel Attah Mills

Founder of Atta Mills Institute and aide to the late President Atta Mills, Samuel Koku Anyidoho seems to be trying to help a section of Ghanaians get answer to what really killed the late President by asking his brother to produce the autopsy report of his death.

After the demise of President John Evans Atta Mills, a section of Ghanaians have been demanding to know what really killed him.

However, the response to the cause of the death appears to be difficult to know as no person is ready to provide evidence to let the public know what really killed the late President.

This has however left doubts in the minds of some Ghanaians that the former president died a natural death.

It appears the issue keeps begging for answer following the call by confidant of the late President to dare his brother Samuel Atta Mills, to produce the autopsy report on the death of the late president.

Koku Anyidoho and the Atta Mills Institute were accused on Tuesday by MP for KEEA, Samuel Atta Mills for desecrating the grave of the late President in the name of renovation.

On Tuesday July 19, Koku Anyidoho, speaking on Accra based radio station stated that “John Dramani Mahama refused to build Asomdwe Park, he deliberately refused. President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is building Asomdwe Park, is that what is hurting Sammy Atta Mills?”

“Tell him to produce the autopsy report of the death of his brother…Where is the autopsy report of the death of your brother? Sammy Atta Mills has questions to answer,” he said.

Mr. Anyidoho alleged that Samuel Atta Mills has not visited the graveside of his brother in the last ten years “to care about the remains of his brother.”

He explained that the renovation at the Asomdwe Park is to “glorify God and Ghana to move away from the level of ignominy that Asomdwe Park sat in. Sammy Atta Mills should be ashamed of himself.”

He contended that the remains of the late President have not been removed.

This Sunday will mark the 10th Anniversary of the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills.

According to Mr. Anyidoho, a memorial thanksgiving service will be held after which President Akufo-Addo will commission the Asomdwe Park.

But the brother of former President is angry that the government has allowed the Atta Mills Institute to tamper with the grave of the former President.

Atta Mills Institute a non-governmental organisation being managed by Koku Anyidoho, an aide to the late Prof. Atta Mills, says they are rehabilitating the ‘Asomdwe Park’ where the mortal remains of the ‘Asomdwehene’ were buried.

But Samuel Atta Mills was of the view that the current arrangement goes against custom.

He said “This is an insult to the family, this is an insult to we the Akans, this is an insult to the nation. The government allows an NGO and Coastal Development Authority to run Asomdwe Park. Why don’t we send another NGO to go and run Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum…the government has to provide the body of President John Evans Atta Mills, we want to find out where the body is…who in this government is authorising this nonsense?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) the department in charge of the redevelopment of the Asomdwee Park has denied tampering with the tomb of the former President at the graveyard.

By Vincent Kubi