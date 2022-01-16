Why Bagbin’s Soldiers Were Withdrawn

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has clarified that the four soldiers who have been withdrawn from the Office of the Speaker of Parliament were attached to that particular office without proper procedure.

According to GAF, the illegal procedure led to the withdrawal of the soldiers as efforts are being made to regularise their attachment.

“The under-named military personnel were attached to the Office of the Rt Honourable Speaker of Parliament without the proper procedure,” the statement signed by the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major Gen NP Andoh to the Speaker to the Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban K.S Bagbin said.

It concludes that “It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 while efforts are made to regularise their attachment,”

By Vincent Kubi