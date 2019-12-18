Why Commey Lost His Title

Teofimo Lopez blasted out Richard Commey in two rounds to capture the IBF Lightweight world title

Ghana’s certified International Boxing Association (AIBA) coach, Ofori Asare, has explained what accounted for dethroned IBF Lightweight Champion, Richard Commey.

Last Saturday, the former Ghanaian champion lost his crown in a bizarre fashion to Teofimo Lopez in the US.

Commey (29-3, 26 KO) suffered a round two knock out to the 22-year-old Lopez (15-0, 12 KO), a result which raised eyebrows in the boxing fraternity.

And explaining what accounted for the defeat, Coach Asare pointed out that Commey’s inability to hold his left hand up necessitated the thrashing.

“… Lopez capitalized on Commey’s deficiency; when he dropped the left hand. He utilized it to his advantage. The left hand up would have blocked most the punches,” said coach Asare.

Meanwhile, Commey has expressed profuse apology for letting down his fans, saying, “I would just thank everybody for all the kind words of support. This is a very hard defeat for me to take but I will be back stronger and better than ever, sorry for letting all my fans down but I will learn from my mistake and be a world champion again. God bless you all.





He added, “Honestly if I told you that I would get hit and go down like that, I will be telling you a lie. I’ve got bigger shows than Lopez and that’s surprised me but this is it. It happens. Sometimes what you feel will kill you will never kill you but the things that you don’t expect. All I have to do now is go back to the drawing board and comeback stronger.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum



