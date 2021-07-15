‘Why Ghanaians Don’t Play At Festivals Abroad’

King Ayisoba

According to King Ayisoba, most Ghanaian musicians do not get the opportunity to play festival shows abroad because they do not have live music bands.

The traditional music king made this known while speaking on Adom TV’s ‘Ahosepe Xtra’ show over the weekend.

“The rap and computer music will hit but they will not be invited to festivals… when Azonto came, I was in UK and some people mentioned it, especially ‘One Corner’, but the problem is that many don’t have live bands to follow up if they get gigs.

“When the song gets there and you say they should play your CD, they don’t really like that during their festivals. You require a live band. If Ghana’s music will change, many musicians need a live band… I played ‘I Want to See My Father’ many times because I was playing the show live,” he stated.

King Ayisoba therefore tasked the current crop of musicians to solidify their craft with live band and get themselves some bandsmen.

Born as Albert Apoozore, the award-winning kologo-stringing musician has played many international shows across the world.