Why Okrah Snubbed Black Stars

Augustine Okrah

Bechem United playmaker Augustine Okrah has cited ill health for turning down Black Stars’ invitation for the Kirin Cup in Japan.

The former Asante Kotoko man, together with Hearts’ Daniel Afriyie Barnie, were captured in the stands when Ghana hosted Madagascar in Cape Coast.

The winger, together with Afriyie, were named in the 33-man squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers but were dropped.

But the Black Stars handlers handed the 30-year-old another invitation for the Kirin Cup tournament in Japan.

He, however, refused to respond to the national team’s roll call, stating on Pkays Corner that, “…after the game against Aduana, my condition was not okay so I spoke to our club president.

“I was feeling dizzy, only to realise doctors were on me. I was off, so I woke up to find out the club doctors were around me.”

He added, “I had a call from [Bechem United General Manager] Lord Zico but I told him I can’t join the Black Stars because I was not fit.

“I got injured during our game against Aduana Stars. I didn’t want to go and disgrace myself, reason why I didn’t report to the Black Stars.

“I told Lord Zico to inform the management about my fitness and my decision not to join the team.”

Okrah has hit the back of the net 14 times this season for Bechem United.

From The Sports Desk