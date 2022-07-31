Wife Dumps Singer Neyo Over Infidelity

Crystal Smith, the wife of American singer, Neyo, on Sunday, announced that she was dumping him over Infidelity.

Smith, who made the announcement known via a post on her Instagram page, which she captioned, “God bless. 8years. 8years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and heath and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this and nothing else but wasted years and heartache.

Asking that people stop sending her videos of her estranged husband, Smith said, “I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern. I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

The couple renewed their vows in April, 2022.

Credit: Instagram | itscrystalsmith