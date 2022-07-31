Mahama, Lordina ‘Chop Love’ To Mark 30th Marriage Anniversary

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama are celebrating 30 years of love after being together as husband and wife.

Thirty years ago, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole-Bamboi exchanged vows with a woman he had met and fell in love with. Little did they know that their marriage would become one of the longest of any presidential couples.

To climax the celebration, the former first couple held a thanksgiving service at the Ringway branch of the Assemblies of God Church in Accra, seeing the former President and his wife renewing their marital vows.

The anniversary saw the four sons of the former president dressed in the same tire as their father.

Several dignitaries graced the occasion including popular clergy, Rev. Obofour.

Former First Lady of South Africa, Thobeka Zuma was also in attendance as he showered praises on the ‘fresh’ couple when sharing a goodwill message to them.

The occasion could not have ended if Mr. and Mrs. Mahama did not take to the dance floor to showcase their dancing skills as Mr. Mahama was seen groving hard with his wife at the reception.

Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) including the Minority Caucus greatly attended the ceremony.

The former first family has been blessed with five children named Shafik, Shahid, Sharaf, Jesse and Farida.

On July 27, the former president took to social media to pen a lovely message to his wife, Lordina Dramani Mahama.

He also shared an image of them in a hearty mood of love.

“Marriage is a blessing when it is with the right person. In my wife, Lordina, I have found a life-partner with whom I have shared every step of life’s journey this past 30 years and more,” the former president earlier wrote even though their marriage suffered some turbulent along the line leading to Mr Mahama fathering some kids outside marriage.

Even though the couple renewed their marital vows, there are speculations that the former president is keeping a second wife with whom he has children with.

Prior to the annivesary, the couple has inaugurated and presented to the Bole Community in the Savanna Region, a 45-bed maternity and children’s ward at the Bole District Hospital.

As part of their anniversary celebration, Mahama and his wife built and presented the twin wards to the people of Bole and surrounding communities at a ceremony on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

The Maternity and Children’s Ward has a total of 45 beds, 10 baby cots, five weighing scales with height measurements, a Kangaroo Mother and Child Care Centre, a delivery room with two delivery beds, and a Recovery Ward.

By Vincent Kubi