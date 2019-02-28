Willie To Shoot Music Videos In UK

Willie in a pose with Charles Dogbatse

William Yaw Owusu Asamoah, known in the gospel scene as Willie, of Willie & Mike fame, will soon visit the United Kingdom (UK) to shoot two music videos with his production team.

The music videos are meant to market and promote his upcoming singles, ‘Nhyira Nkoaa’ and ‘Jesus Lives’.

The videos will be directed by a Ghanaian and produced by one of the music production firms in UK.

His manager, Justice Darko Ntem, disclosed that the videos will be shot in six locations, and it will feature other celebrities, including vocalist Charles Dogbatse.

A musical concert will also be held in UK to officially launch his two singles and videos.

He will tour some selected UK-based Ghanaian-owned churches to promote his new singles.