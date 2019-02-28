Fatau Dauda Regains Form



Fatau Dauda



Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah’s headache ahead of this year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is choosing from a pool of goalkeepers.

Former Black Stars number one and current goalkeeper of Enyimba FC has regained his fine form and has proven beyond doubt that giving another chance, he can take Ghana to places.

The former Orlando Pirates/Ashgold goal stopper is in the best of shapes in the Nigeria top flight league and could be of great assistance to Black Stars campaign to end its trophy drought.

It has emerged from where he plies his trade, Nigeria, that he ranks among the best in the league and is a force to reckon with.

A close monitoring of goalkeepers tipped to make this year’s AFCON squad places Dauda in a good position ahead of his peers.

The confident goalkeeper savoring one of his recent stellar performances said “I am glad I have regained my fine form, I will attribute it to hard work and dedication, of course, it boils down to team work, from the rear, through the midfield to attack, have been wonderful.

“I am looking forward to returning to the Black Stars fold, I consider it as a national assignment anytime I’m called upon, I have worked tirelessly to get to where I am now, and ready to serve my country again.”

Goalkeepers, like wine, perform better by the day and Dauda clearly comes handy for the Egypt assignment.



By Kofi Owusu Aduonum P