Withray Junior Tennis Ends On High Note

Winners, finalists, organisers and sponsors in a pose after the tourney

The second edition of the Withray Junior Open Championship ended at the National Tennis Centre, Accra on Saturday on a high note.

The three-day event began on Thursday, and saw players from within Ghana and beyond.

The players competed in Under 10, 12, 14 and 16 age levels.

Stadium-based Samuel Ayittey from Stadium Tennis Club proved his superiority over St. Francis Tennis Club’s Donatus Ayaaba and won 7-5,6-1 in the boys 16 and under. Benedicta Kotey won the girls 16 and under after defeating Judith Abey of Shishijee Shad’e-sports Foundation 6-4, 5-7, (10-6).

Eric Torto also from Stadium Tennis Club won the boys 14 and under after beating his national under 14 partner Emmanuel Frimpong of Ghana Tennis Club, Adabraka in the finals. Stadium Tennis Club’s Georgette Nortey picked another trophy after defeating Ashaiman-based Nhyira Antwi in the girls 14 and under 6-2, 6-0.

It was all Ashaiman in the boys 12 under as Maxwell Antwi outplayed his colleague Edward Mensah 6-2. Winfred Amoah won the girls 12 and under final.

It was also Stadium Tennis Club affair in the boy’s 10 and under as Stephen Boateng captured the title after beating Solomon Dowouna 7-5.

Tesano Sports Club-based Grace Tetteh emerged as the girl’s 10 under winner after beating Emmanuella Tokoli Williams 6-3 of Shishijee Shad’e-sports Foundation.

All winners walked away with a GH¢1,000.00 scholarship prize and medals. The finalists received a cash prize of GH¢500 and the quarter finalists GH¢200.00.

Dignitaries present for the finals included Bola Akinsanya, Adjei Darko, Chief Fatuyi Oyeyemisola, Martins Nnabuife, and 2019 Ghana Tennis Hall of Famer Victoria Dowuona.

