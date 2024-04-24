Dreams Offer Free Entry For Zamalek Showdown

Dreams FC have announced that there will be no gate fee for certain sections of the stadium for their highly anticipated encounter against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Still Believe Boys secured a commendable 0-0 draw in the first leg held in Cairo and are now aiming to clinch qualification with a stellar performance in the second leg set to take place in Kumasi.

Dreams FC have been formidable in Kumasi throughout this season’s competition, boasting three wins and a draw.

Their unbeaten run on home turf has instilled confidence in the team, as they seek to secure their spot in the final for the first time in their history.

A statement released by the club affirmed, “The management of Dreams Football Club has accepted a recommendation to make access to majority portions of the stadium for its return leg Confederation Cup semi-final clash against Zamalek free of charge.”

As per the announcement, the popular and centre-line stands of the Baba Yara Stadium for the upcoming game on Sunday, April 28, 2024, will be open to spectators at no cost.

However, tickets for the VIP and VVIP stands will be available for purchase at GH¢20 and GH¢50 respectively, ensuring adherence to security and safety protocols.

The statement further urged football enthusiasts across Ghana to converge in large numbers at the Baba Yara Stadium to rally behind the team in their quest for a historic qualification for the grand finale of the continental competition.

Additionally, the management of Dreams FC pledged to unveil several other initiatives aimed at ensuring the successful hosting of the game, calling on everyone to come together in support of the team and for the pride of the nation.