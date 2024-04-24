GFA Delivers On DOL Promise

Kurt Okraku

In its bid to change the narrative in Division One League (DOL), the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has rolled out interventions.

And to the Football Association president, Kurt Okraku, the initiative forms part of plans to revive the sector.

He said the introduction of GH¢80,000 cash per club for the first time as well as the complete absorbing of officiating fees for all clubs are classical examples.

Speaking in Kumasi few weeks ago, he said plans are afoot to introduce a digital player license strategy.

“… for the first time in the history of DOL, each club will receive a cash incentive of GH¢80,000. We will complete the absorbent of officiating fee for all our clubs,” said the FA boss.

He added, “We will also introduce a digitalised player licesing strategy; what this means is club owners will not need to travel all the way from Bolga to Accra just to pick up their license, this is a thing of the past.”

The GFA boss stated that his administration is bent on changing the narrative in the country’s football.

Already, his administration has seen tremendous changes in all departments since he assumed office a term and few months ago.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum