Wiyaala Thrills Fans In Dubai

Wiyaala

Afro-pop singer Noella Wiyaala lifted the flag of Ghana high up in the skies when she rocked the stage at the maiden edition of ‘All Africa Festival’ held at the Burj Park in Downtown Dubai on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

The ‘All African Festival’ created by Nina Olatoke and supported by Emaar Dubai focuses on bringing African cultural experience to life through music, entertainment, fashion, art, food, and many other cultural expressions.

The talented Ghanaian female artiste who sings in her native Sissala and Waale and English, set the entire venue on fire when she performed alongside Patch Bay Band as well as some selected international acts.

She delivered an irrepressible and thrilling performance that got even the most reserved of individuals among the audience up on their feet in sheer excitement.

The afro-pop artiste who has appeared on a number of musical concerts in Ghana and beyond performed most of her hit songs which attracted the attention of music lovers.

She became the toast of the day, with almost everybody wanting to either shake her hand or take a picture with her.

The female afro-pop artiste, who many referred to as the ‘Lioness of Africa’ is not new to Europe, having previously performed in Europe and around the globe.

She has performed on many international platforms including a performance during the Women’s AFCON 2018 opening ceremony amongst others outside Ghana.

Wiyaala, who is known for her energetic stage performances, launched her first maiden album titled, ‘Wiyaala’ in November 2014 at the Alliance Française in Accra.

During the first edition of the All Africa Music Awards held on December 27, 2014 in Lagos, Wiyaala won two of the coveted 23.9-carat gold-plated trophies for ‘The Most Promising Artist in Africa’ and ‘The Revelation of the African Continent’.

In May 2014, Wiyaala was confirmed as the face of Pepsi Ghana and in June 2014 was nominated for female fashion personality of the year at the Fashion Icons Awards.

In 2015, Wiyaala received six nominations for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, winning Best Songwriter and Best Female Vocalist.

At the second edition of the All African Music Awards 2015, Wiyaala won Best Video for ‘Africa’, directed by Stanley Adjetey.

In December of 2018, Wiyaala released her second album ‘Sissala Goddess’, preceded by the singles ‘Village Sex’ and ‘When the Lord Get Us Ready’.

She headlined the 15th London African Music Festival in London. In March 2021, she was among the Top 30 Most Influential Women in Music by the 3Music Awards Women’s Brunch.

BY George Clifford Owusu