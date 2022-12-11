Wizkid Scams Ghanaian Fans As He Fails To Show Up At Accra Sports Stadium

Nigerian Musician, Wizkid on Saturday night, left Ghanaians stranded after he was supposed to be present live at the Accra Sports Stadium to perform as his fans were anticipating to see him.

According to reports, Accra Sports Stadium wasn’t filled as expected hence his reason for not showing up.

The fans who bought tickets from GHC650 to GHC3000 were disappointed.

Scores of disappointed fans who have no option complied to leave the stadium, as some of them cried over the money they wasted on their tickets, while others criticized Wizkid for not coming.

However, the Event Organiser, Live Hub Entertainment, in a statement said they will fully refund the monies to the fans.



The event management guru sent their apologies and promised to reimburse all of them who have been slighted in the unfortunate circumstances surrounding yesterday’s otherwise glamorous event.

A post on the official Live Hub Entertainment Instagram page reads: “For any inconvenience, this may have caused, we sincerely apologize. Please provide your ticket barcode to our email so that we can grant everyone a complete refund.”

BY Daniel Bampoe