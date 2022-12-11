Don’t Disgrace Akufo-Addo; Let’s Build National Cathedral – Okyenhene

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has appealed to Ghanaians to support the building of the National Cathedral so that it won’t be a disgrace to the President.

According to him, “He [Akufo-Addo] has to glorify the name of the Lord for how far He has brought him and build the cathedral to testify that he is grateful to God for making him President, there is no sweeter news as this.”

“So I’m pleading with you all, let us not disgrace our country and the President, let us contribute to building the cathedral,” he added.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin said this over the weekend, at the Okyeman Council and State meeting held at the the Ofori Panin Fie, Kyebi, the Municipal capital of the Abuakwa South in the Eastern Region, when the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, led by Rev Joyce Aryee visited them to appeal for funds to aid the construction of the project.

Addressing his subjects, the Okyenhene noted that “with the cathedral, there’ll be no need to travel to Israel, just in Accra, the cathedral will answer all your questions about Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth, and everything”.

The Okyenhene emphasized that President Akufo-Addo’s decision to build a National Cathedral was the wish of Nana Sir Ofori-Atta who he said was the current President’s great-grandfather; to build a temple for God but it did not materialize before he passed on.

Osagyefuo Amoatia explained that the late Nana Sir Ofori-Atta who was a staunch Christian and Presbyterian wanted to build a temple for God having stopped after he managed to bring an end to the persecution of Christians in his jurisdiction.

“Hundred years later, the grandson of Nana Ofori-Atta (Akufo Addo) is President of the Republic of Ghana. More surprisingly, the President’s brother’s son is also the Finance Minister. So, it is a divine arrangement that God has made for us to contribute to the development of the country.

“It is the same perseverance that President Akufo-Addo is pursuing to build a house for Ghana to the glory of God. A vision that came to man through God …He said I will build a house for God. Historically, someone met Nana Ofori-Atta and said you are the only Christian King in Akyem Abuakwa, you must leave a legacy. Nana Ofori Atta then promised to build a temple in Kyebi. So, if President Akufo Addo is building a temple (Cathedral) in Accra, let’s assume it is in fulfillment of the promise made by Nana Ofori Atta” Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin said.

He emphasized that he believes in honoring God, hence the decision to declare “Okyeman for Christ” in 2019 to celebrate his goodness on the Akyem Abuakwa land.

The cathedral was a personal promise made to God by then-presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo if he won the 2016 election.

After winning and becoming President, he told Ghanaians the cathedral will be funded by the private sector and, therefore, called on religious bodies, organizations, and individuals to contribute towards its construction.

Ms. Joyce Aryee when addressing the chiefs’ appeal to support the projects with any amount they can afford by sending money not less than GHC100 to a number provided by the Board.

She urged them to support the project since it will become beneficial to the country in the future.

