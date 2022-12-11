Joe Biden Hosts Akufo-Addo

The United States President, Joe Biden will be hosting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo together with other African leaders from December 13, 2022 in Washington D.C. for the US-Africa Leaders Summit.

The Summit will demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa. It will also underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.

US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer who made this known when speaking on Accra based JoyNews’ said that, “indeed Africa is just very important to the United States and the United States President and it is a wonderful opportunity to talk about issues of mutual concern, the climate, global security, democracy and of course economic progress, and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and preparation for any other pandemic that might come.”

On what necessitated the visit, the Ambassador mentioned that, “there is a youth and diaspora summit, and President Akufo-Addo is going to play a big role in that. Again, the year of return and the role of diaspora in both countries, I think it is very important. There is a function on peace and security and West African Security will be important for that.”

“On the second day, there’s a whole business day…and then there will be deals that feature in that and then the third day is the actual summit and again Ghana is very important. So I know President Akufo- Addo will have very important things to say.”

The US-Africa Leaders Summit is also expected to provide ample opportunity for all participating leaders and their countries to amplify diaspora ties, while promoting education and youth leadership.

By Vincent Kubi