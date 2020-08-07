Wli Waterfalls Yet To Open For Tourism Activities

Akwasi Agyemang, CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority

Mr. Kuyorwu Lambert, Assembly Member for Wli Afegame Electoral Area in the Hohoe Municipality, has said the Wli Waterfalls has not been opened to tourists and tourism businesses since the outbreak of pandemic.

“We are holding series of meetings in relation to the opening of the waterfall to tourists and how we will put in precautionary measures and materials for the safety of tourists, reason why it is still closed.”

Mr. Kuyorwu disclosed that the Volta Regional Office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) had dispatched operational guidelines regarding the opening of tourists’ sites, which called for deliberations among stakeholders on the way forward.

He said the site would be opened to tourists once the modus operandi concerning it had been approved by the authority.

The waterfall, which cascades from a height of about 80 metres above sea level, is mostly visited on holidays and festive occasions.

The Founder’s Day observation would have attracted individuals, families and groups spending the day at the waterfall, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the site had been shut to tourists.

The Wli falls charges adult tourists, an amount of GH¢15.00 for Ghanaians and foreigners and GH¢8.00 each for a group of 20 people and more.

It also charges between GH¢3.00 to GH¢5.00 for children.

Mr. Emmanuel Kodzo Gblokpor, a senior tour guide at the Wli Falls office, recently asserted that the office was putting in measures to make the waterfalls attractive to tourists.

He said the office reconstructed some roads and bridges to the waterfall after they were destroyed by rains and had several challenges including; the absence of a place of convenience at the waterfall and changing rooms for tourists who would like to swim.