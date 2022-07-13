Woman, 37, Give Birth To Quintuplets

A 37-year-old woman, Helen Tettey on Wednesday morning delivered a set of five babies (quintuplets), all girls at the St Martin’s de Porres hospital at Agomanya in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern region.

The woman who already had five children including a set of twins (also girls) said a scan she did during her anti-natal visits revealed that she was pregnant with triplets, adding that she was surprised but happy with the turn of events.

The mother who lived with her husband in Tarkwa arrived at Agomanya to live with her family pending her delivery only to go into labour after alighting from the vehicle.

Mother and babies are said to be doing well.

BY Daniel Bampoe