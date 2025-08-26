Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Baby In Wa

Suspect Abena Martha Maanibeh

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested Abena Martha Maanibeh, 38, for allegedly stealing a one-week-old baby and other valuables belonging to the baby’s mother at Wa market (Kejetia).

A statement signed by Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Darko Offei Lomotey, said on August 1, 2025, the complainant, Ms. Kwofie Mwinbelle delivered a baby boy at the Wa Regional Hospital, where the suspect was acting as caretaker for another patient.

According to him, on August 10, 2025, the suspect, under the guise of a caretaker, deceitfully lured the complainant to purchase baby diapers in the Wa market and took advantage of the situation to abscond with the infant and her handbag containing a mobile phone, cash, and other personal effects.

He indicated that swift and coordinated investigative action by the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit Coordinator, ASP Madam Stella Atukwia and investigators led to the arrest of the suspect on August 15, 2025, at her hideout in Nuobollie community, in the Savannah Region.

“The stolen baby was safely rescued and reunited with the mother, and some of the stolen items were successfully retrieved,” he disclosed.

DCOP Lomotey noted that the suspect was arraigned before the Wa District Magistrate Court on Monday, August 18, 2025, and remanded into custody to reappear on September 2, 2025.

“The Upper West Regional Police Command wishes to reassure the public of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the region. The Command also extends its heartfelt gratitude to the public for vigilance and contributions to the successful arrest of the suspect,” he added.

FROM Eric Kombat, Wa