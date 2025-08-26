GMB Style Night: Afedziwaa, Adjorkor, Asakia Clinch Top Spot

Afedziwaa, Asakia, Adjorkor

SUNDAY’s GHANA’s Most Beautiful (GMB) Fashion Night was nothing short of glitz and glamour as all 15 remaining contestants came out with their fashion ‘A’ game on stage, registering their names in Ghana’s fashion sector.

With GTP fabric as their main sponsor, the ladies were seen in bold, striking designs featuring local fabric, showcasing diversity and cultural significance.

Central Region’s representative, Afedziwaa, who rocked a dress from Abbi Creations, took home the Ultimate Best Dress Award. Asakia from the Upper East Region and Adjorkor, Greater Accra representative, were awarded Best Model and Overall Best Model on the night.

Afedziwaa, Adjorkor, and Asakia have been the favourites of many viewers since the beginning of the competition. Adjorkor was the first contestant to win Best Performer in the competition. Asakia also won Star Performer the previous week, while Afedziwaa won Best Costume.

Supporters have been urged to vote for their favourite contestants as the competition gets tougher in the coming weeks.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke