‘Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Was Inhumane’

Zia Choudhury

The United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Zia Choudhury, has stated that the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade was one of the most inhumane and enduring injustices which destroyed millions of lives and families between the 15th and 19th centuries.

In a statement to mark the International Day for the Remembrance of Slave Trade, commemorated on August 23 each year, Mr. Choudhury said, “This day serves as a powerful reminder of the millions of lives devastated by

the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, one of history’s most inhumane and enduring injustices.”

He stressed that the slaves were objectified, exploited and denied of their human rights during that time and their culture was adulterated.

“Over 27 million Africans were forcibly taken from their homes. These individuals were objectified, exploited, and denied [of] their basic human rights. Families were torn apart, cultures disrupted and generations scarred,” he stressed.

He highlighted the discrimination Africans face even though slavery has been abolished, and stressed the need for vigilance and action.

“Though abolished, its consequences persist in the form of systemic racism, social exclusion, and inequality. People

of African descent still face discrimination and marginalisation, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and action,” he added.

Mr. Choudhury further mentioned that the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition is important to Ghana since the country is the central point of Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade and still has existing heritage sites.

“This is highly relevant for Ghana, given its history as a central point of the Trans-Atlantic Trade in enslaved people and its existing UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Forts, Castles, and related memory sites,” he stated.

The Remembrance Day, which was on the theme “Acknowledge the past. Repair the present. Build a future of dignity and justice,” is a call to honour the resilience of those who endured, to confront the injustices of the past, and to build a future rooted in dignity, equality, and justice.

The International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition offers an opportunity to examine the historical causes and consequences of the slave trade and its impact across continents, and encourages educational events and activities.

The United Nations also reaffirmed its collective commitment to eradicate all forms of racism and discrimination.

By Florence Asamoah Adom