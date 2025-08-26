Bawumia Advised Me To Stop Attacking Ken, Others – Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

CONTROVERSIAL MEDIA personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has stated that former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia advised her to stop attacking political figures in the country.

This disclosure follows her meeting with Dr. Bawumia and some New Patriotic Party (NPP) leaders in the USA, where they celebrated the 33rd anniversary of the NPP-USA branch.

In a Tiktok Live Session, Afia Schwarzenegger said she was angered after Dr. Bawumia advised her to stop attacking Kennedy Agyapong, NPP presidential aspirant, and other political figures.

“After encountering Dr. Bawumia yesterday, he advised me to stop attacking Kennedy Agyapong and other political figures in the country if l love him. I was shocked to hear those directives from him,” she said.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Kennedy Agyapong have a long-standing feud, frequently exchanging harsh words. The feud reportedly started in 2016, with both parties engaging in public insults and unprintable language.

The two have hurled insults at each other, with Afia Schwarzenegger calling out Kennedy Agyapong’s behaviour and him labeling her a prostitute and accusing her of bedwetting.

Afia Schwarzenegger has also accused Kennedy Agyapong of masterminding an attack on her using soldiers, further fueling their animosity.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke