Woman Arrested for inflicting cutlass wounds on husband

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that a woman, identified as Mary Quaye, has been arrested by the Agona Dunkwa Central Police command in the Central region for inflicting deep cutlass wounds on her husband in self-defense.

According to an eyewitness report, the husband Abraham Acquah hit his wife with a piece of wood, and the wife in retaliation inflicted cutlass wounds on his neck.

The husband was rushed to the Agona Swedru Government hospital’s Emergency Ward.

He sustained multiple deep cuts on his left jaw, neck, and shoulder, but is responding to treatment.

Police sources indicate that the incident occurred around 04:00 hours on Monday, April 26, 2021, during an altercation.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke