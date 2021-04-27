Merck Foundation 8th Africa Asia Luminary Opens

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej engaging African First Ladies during the opening of the conference.

Merck Foundation has commenced the 8th Merck Africa Asia Luminary and African First Ladies High Level Panel with a commitment to build healthcare capacity in more countries.

The three-day virtual event which is being co-hosted by the First Lady of Zambia, Esther Lungu and Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, creates the platform for partners to meet and discuss strategies and solutions for health challenges with the aim of contributing to an improved access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions including breaking the stigma of infertility.

Opening the luminary, Senator Dr. Kelej said Merck Foundation has been working in various countries to build healthcare capacity in many critical and underserved medical fields such as; Diabetes, cardiovascular, endocrinology, Cancer, Research, Fertility Care, Women Health, Sexual & Reproductive care, Respiratory Medicines, and Acute Medicines.

“More than 1100 doctor from 42 countries have benefited from Merck Foundation scholarship in the above fields, and more will join in the next few years to benefit from more scholarships,” she said.

Senator Dr. Kelej indicated that the 8th Luminary brings together 13 African First Ladies who are ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Ambassadors, to discuss strategies to build healthcare capacity, respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, provide the necessary training to establish a strong platform of experts in many important and critical specialties in their countries in collaboration with their offices and Ministries of Health.

“We will also define interventions to break the stigma around infertility in general and infertile women in specific and to support girl education as Ambassadors of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” campaign,” she added.

Zambian President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, in his speech said as the population of Africa grows to almost 14 billion, it was important for leaders to focus on building the healthcare capacity and train more providers in various specialities.

“It is gratifying that the critical role of our health workers has been appreciated and re-emphasized during the Covid-19 pandemic…I believe that stronger political commitment, purposeful and strategic partnership are key to improving health outcomes… As political leaders we are accountable to our people for the decision we make and the results we achieve,” he said.

Frist Lady of Zambia, Esther Lungu, was excited to co-host the knowledge sharing platform as Merck Foundation celebrates its 4th Anniversary.

She commended her fellow First Ladies of Africa, Merck Foundation for making it possible for participants to gather under the theme “Together we can make a Difference” and help build healthcare capacity and improve access to equitable health solutions.

“It is my expectation that whatever will be discussed during the next three days, will be accompanied by a monitoring framework so that we can measure progress as we journey on,” she added.

First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, highlighting the impact of Merck Foundation in Ghana, said together the two partners were able to launch an inspiring storybook “Make The Right Choice. Stay at Home” and successfully implemented the Stay at home, Media Recognition Awards.

“This helped to raise awareness on how to stay physically and mentally healthy, during these unsettling times. We look forward to the Mask up with care Media Recognition Awards, to continue to sentisize our communities.

We are also working with Merck Foundation on the ‘Educating Linda’ programme and have sponsored twenty high performing girls in their education,” she said.

She applauded Merck Foundation for its commitment to supporting healthcare systems, women and girls in Ghana and Africa.

“I also commend them for broadening the discussions on infertility by organising competitions in fashion, film and journalism,” Mrs Akufo-Addo added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri